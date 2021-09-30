Robert W. Baird Raises Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $34.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIRM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

MIRM stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $321,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

