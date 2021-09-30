Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHVF stock opened at $361.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.39. Roche has a 52-week low of $308.57 and a 52-week high of $411.44.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.