Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 6,507 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 2,474.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after buying an additional 1,536,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,159 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $10,161,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 663.4% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,023,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 889,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $7,528,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.26.

Shares of CS opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 142.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.