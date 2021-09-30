Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UDR were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth about $82,000.

UDR opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,070.81, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

