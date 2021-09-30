Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 468.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,417,000 after buying an additional 276,842 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,913,000 after buying an additional 234,353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 227,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

DOC stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

