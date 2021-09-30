Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 292 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 39.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $84,315,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $61,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.34 and a 200 day moving average of $197.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.69.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

