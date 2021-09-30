Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The India Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 35,749 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The India Fund by 121.8% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The India Fund by 50.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get The India Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%.

The India Fund Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN).

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.