Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.62). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCKT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of RCKT opened at $29.95 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,995,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after buying an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,541,000 after buying an additional 288,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 241,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

