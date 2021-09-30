Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $31.86 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $327.51 million and $3.30 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.86 or 0.00073976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00117336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00173089 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

