Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.50% of Rogers worth $18,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,061,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

NYSE:ROG traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $215.02.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.