Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.50% of Rogers worth $18,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,574,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,061,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 27.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:ROG traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,872. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $215.02.
ROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.33.
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
