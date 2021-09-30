RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Down to $38.66

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.66, but opened at $37.65. RumbleON shares last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 213 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBL. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $569.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.90.
In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RumbleON by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RumbleON by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.
About RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
