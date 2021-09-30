RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Down to $38.66

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.66, but opened at $37.65. RumbleON shares last traded at $38.03, with a volume of 213 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMBL. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $569.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.90.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RumbleON by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RumbleON by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 98,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

