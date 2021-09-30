Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.71 and last traded at $85.71. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 521,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

