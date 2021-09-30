S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of SCPPF remained flat at $$10.32 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,547. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

