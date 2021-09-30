SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches Market Cap of $449,534.56

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $449,534.56 and $114,887.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,770.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.89 or 0.01158057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.00 or 0.00488909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.27 or 0.00297630 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00050756 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003418 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000690 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

