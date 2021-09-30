Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $999,968.76 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.29 per share, with a total value of $999,968.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of SAFE opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,345,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Safehold by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP grew its position in Safehold by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 355,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.