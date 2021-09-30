SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 2.48% of SailPoint Technologies worth $116,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at $45,928,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,877 shares of company stock worth $3,900,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIL stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $43.46. 4,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,356. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.83 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

