Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 129 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,295,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 129,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 128,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.12. 504,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,646,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.09 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

