Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.07. 924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

