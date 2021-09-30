Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.74. 363,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,438,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

