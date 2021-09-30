Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 33,138 Shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,138 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.23% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,126,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 1st quarter worth $716,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter valued at about $760,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.07. 15,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.56. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX).

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.