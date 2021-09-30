Sandvik AB (publ)’s (SDVKY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SDVKY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,323 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.