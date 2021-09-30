Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

