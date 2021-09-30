Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

