Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 150,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Game Creek Capital LP raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 344.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

GOLD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 776,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,523,451. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.