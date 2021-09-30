Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,886 Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAMR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at about $3,138,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter valued at about $18,792,000.

Shares of NYSE BAMR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.16. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

