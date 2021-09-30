Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.57% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

NASDAQ:HIFS traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.15. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,920. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $347.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $33.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.