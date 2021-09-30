Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.88

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.88 and last traded at $84.15, with a volume of 3769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.11.
SGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.
The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after buying an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
