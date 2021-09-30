Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.88

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.88 and last traded at $84.15, with a volume of 3769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.11.

SGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after buying an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

