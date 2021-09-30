Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 4,285.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

SCRYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

SCRYY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

