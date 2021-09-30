Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

