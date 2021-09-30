Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $127.78 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.