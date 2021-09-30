Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $197,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

