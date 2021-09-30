Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after buying an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,073,000 after buying an additional 464,434 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,079,000 after buying an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.