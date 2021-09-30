Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,706 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,689 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after acquiring an additional 740,709 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after acquiring an additional 708,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after acquiring an additional 320,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

