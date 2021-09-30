Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $979,000. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Ecolab by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,402,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,873,000 after buying an additional 56,714 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ecolab by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 582,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,153,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.64.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $212.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.42 and a 200 day moving average of $217.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

