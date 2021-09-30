Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK opened at $202.37 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

