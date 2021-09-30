Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 32,824 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,824 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,498 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 816,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 680,862 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

