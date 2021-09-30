SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $616,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,300,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

