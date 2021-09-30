SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $79.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

