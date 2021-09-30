SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD stock opened at $69.15 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.