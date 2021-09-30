SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 164 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $116.68 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

