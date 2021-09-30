SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,950,000 after purchasing an additional 140,550 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,811,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 109,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,811,679 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,837 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,185,000 after acquiring an additional 460,165 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

