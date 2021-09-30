SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Telefónica by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258,420 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale began coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.