SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

