SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

