SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $55.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 2.41.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $792,813. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,351,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,620,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

