SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.09.
Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $55.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 2.41.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $792,813. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,351,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,620,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.