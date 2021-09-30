Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Security National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Security National Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Security National Financial and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 10.91% 21.16% 3.69% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Security National Financial and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.78%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Security National Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $481.46 million 0.36 $55.60 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Security National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Security National Financial beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co. It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The Cemetery and Mortuary segment consists eight mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and one cemetery in the state of California. The Mortgage segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes, and other real estate projects. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

