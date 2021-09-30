Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $24,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $153,619,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,396,000 after purchasing an additional 405,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,160 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $981,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

