Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after acquiring an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at about $15,254,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 46.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after acquiring an additional 254,015 shares during the last quarter.
MD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69.
MD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.
In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
MEDNAX Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
