Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after acquiring an additional 705,924 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at about $15,254,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 46.7% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 530,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after acquiring an additional 254,015 shares during the last quarter.

MD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

