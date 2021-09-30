Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4,492.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,698 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $35,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 45.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 56.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.81. 8,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,388. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

