Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,880 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $21,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.